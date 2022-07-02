Kareena Kapoor Wants To Cuddle With ‘Jeh Baba’ Forever; Posts Adorable Pic from Vacay in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a blissful family holiday in London. The actress has been treating everyone to intriguing pictures from the mesmerizing location and her fans just can’t enough of them. On Saturday, the Jab We Met actress posted yet another adorable picture featuring her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan while she cuddled up to him.

In the picture, we see Kareena looking gorgeous as she donned a grey sweatshirt and jeans as she held Jen close while smiling at the lens. Jeh is seen wearing a blue hoodie and matching pyjamas as he points at the rainbow in the sky. Kareena looks happy as she smiles for the memorable picture. We also see the mesmerising backdrop as it has a cloudy sky and a shining rainbow. The memorable photo displays the loveable mother-son bond.

Taking to the captions, Kareena wrote, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…??cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be …♥️# My jeh baba …#Summer 2022.”

Check the photo here:

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons as they loved the photo featuring the mother-son duo.

Rhea Kapoor commented, “What a beautiful picture .” Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoticon as she loved the photograph.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor got featured in sister Karisma’s Instagram feed as the duo posed for a memorable click in London.Karisma reunited with her sister Kareena, who is vacationing in London city with her extended family. Both Lolo and Bebo posed for a selfie and treated their fans to a cute “reunion” glimpse They went for casual looks, while Karisma donned a green sweatshirt and added a black cap to the look. Kareena looked stunning in the lime sweatshirt. She captioned the photo, “Reunites,” with the hashtag sister squad.

Kareena flew to London along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their two kids after wrapping the shooting for her upcoming Netflix film Devotion of Suspect X. The crime thriller based on a Japanese novel of the same name is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. In an Instagram post shared by Kareena, the actress offered a glimpse of the last day of shooting. Kareena’s elder son Taimur, and Saif visited her on the sets as well.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The upcoming film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forest Grump. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. Kareena also recently completed the shooting of her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film will feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

