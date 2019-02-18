English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Warns Priyanka Chopra on Koffee With Karan: Do Not Forget Your Roots
Almost 15 years after working together in Aitraaz, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra are coming together on the last episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6.
Koffee With Karan season 6 is all set to end with a bang, with two of the most sought-after actresses bringing the curtains down next Sunday. Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be Karan Johar's guests on the last episode and the promos promise an interesting episode with the two stars.
Glimpses of the upcoming season finale were shared on social media handles. In one of the promos, Kareena is seen telling her Aitraaz co-star, "Don't forget your roots", after the Fashion actress said she that didn't know who Varun Dhawan is dating.
"So, now you only know about Hollywood actors?" Kareena asks.
Priyanka has been shuttling between India and the US after she signed up for the American television series Quantico four years ago. Her last Bollywood film was 2016's Jai Gangaajal and she's made three Hollywood films in the last two years.
Priyanka recently married singer Nick Jonas. On the Koffee episode, when Priyanka failed to give the name of the Jonas Brothers' first music album, Kareena said, "How can you not know?" and she replied, "Because I didn't Google him before I married him."
Though this is the first time that Priyanka and Kareena will appear together on the show, the two share a controversial Koffee bond vis-a-vis their previous appearances. In 2010, Kareena had appeared on the show with then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan, and while talking about Priyanka, she'd said, "Where does she get that accent from?"
Two episodes later, Priyanka sat on the Koffee couch with Shahid Kapoor (Kareena's ex-boyfriend), and when Karan Johar told her about Kareena's comment, she replied, "The same place where her boyfriend gets it from."
However, on Koffee With Karan 5, Kareena credited Priyanka with representing India on a global platform like never before.
