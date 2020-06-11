Kareena Kapoor was Warned Against Marrying Saif Ali Khan for This Reason

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who tied the knot in 2012, have an admirable relationship. The two are parents to Taimur Ali Khan and have been together since their 2008 film Tashan.

However, everything was not rosy as it seemed as many people warned Kareena against marrying Saif. In a throwback video from Koffee With Karan, Kareena opened up up about people pointing out to the actress that he was divorced. “I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens,’” she said.

Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and has two kids with her, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Check out the video below:



Priyanka Chopra, who had appeared on the show with Kareena applauded her and said, “Even how she carried off her pregnancy was so unheard of in India.” Karan Johar interjected and said that Kareena had come to his show while pregnant. To this, Priyanka said, “Not just that, how fabulous she was and how she did the things that she does. I mean, I remember seeing those pictures and I was like, ‘See, now, that’s what I am also going to do,’” she said.



Follow @News18Movies for more