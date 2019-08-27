Kareena Kapoor Watched Rahul Roy's Aashiqui 8 Times Because She Had a Crush on Him

Kareena Kapoor's maiden TV venture, as a judge on the reality show Dance India Dance, is turning out to be quite a happening thing. Earlier, Kareena grooved to The Doorbeen's Prada song on the sets which set hearts pounding on social media and now Kareena, during one of the episodes, has revealed her first Bollywood crush. Chances are it was your crush too, if you are Kareena's age contemporary.

A report in an entertainment website carried the information about Kareena's maiden Bollywood crush. Turns out, Kareena liked Aashiqui star Rahul Roy, when the hit blockbuster film hit the screens in 1990.

The website claimed that on the sets of DID, when show host Karan Wahi asked Kareena about her initial crush, she revealed that it was Rahul. The website adds, "With a hint of embarrassment in her voice, the actress went on to say that she had watched the film (Aashiqui), which marked Rahul's debut alongside Anu Aggarwal, eight times, just for the actor."

On the work front, Kareena has Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh releasing in December this year. She will feature in a part in Angrezi Medium and has reportedly shot for her portion in the film in London recently with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium releases in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kareena also dazzled on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Wrapped in an all-black off-shoulder ensemble with layers of silk and net, the actor walked the ramp for closing designers Gauri & Nainika.

"Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I'm getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it's (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard," Kareena said on Sunday at the post show conference.

