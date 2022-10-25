Kareena Kapoor Wins Internet With Her Honest Diwali Family Pic Showing Jeh Throwing A Tantrum

Actress Kareena Kapoor is reminding the internet that although she’s a star, she is a mother too, and like every mother, she has to deal with her children’s tantrums as well. An example of this was served on the occasion of Diwali.

Bebo took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Diwali puja at home. The actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous red outfit while the boys of her life were dressed in matching black kurta and white pyjama outfits. Kareena shared frame-worthy pictures with Saif Ali Khan after she shared an adorable picture of Taimur and Jeh looking out a window.

However, it was the last picture of the post that has the internet in splits. She shared a picture in which she tried to take a simple family picture with Saif and their son. However, Jeh was not in the mood. He was seen laying on the floor crying while the family tried to pose.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “This is Us ❤️ From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends ❤️ Stay Blessed.”

The last picture featuring Jeh’s tantrum drew the most attention from several stars and fans. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Wishing u love light n luck …getting #jehjaan to pose!! 😘 Happy Diwali.” Kareena’s cousin Zahan Kapoor added, “The last image is just tooooo good.”

“That last picture highlights, me laying on the floor, crying and my problems laughing at me,” a fan joked. “Taimur in last picture perfectly represents my life rn,” another joked. “Hahahaha last pic is the actual depiction of family pictures,” a third fan wrote.

“Last picture is every couple’s reality after kids,” a fourth fan wrote. “Last pic jeh is me Taimur is life laughing at me,” a fifth comment read. “Sorry Taimur but this time Jehangir steals the show !!!!” a fan added.

Kareena later also joined Neetu Kapoor and other family members to celebrate Diwali together.

