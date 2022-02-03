Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Favourites' Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra on 2nd Marriage Anniversary

Kareena Kapoor wished cousin Armaan Jain and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra on their second wedding anniversary. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning photo of the couple and wish them a happy anniversary.

Posting the photo of the beautiful couple, Kareena mentioned them as her favourites. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary Favourites” with a red heart emoji. In the photo, Armaan and Anissa can be seen complementing each other in black outfits. While Armaan is looking dapper in the black gala band suit and matching mojri, Anissa rocked the look in a black gown with minimal jewellery.

Resharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, Armaan showered love on her sister. He wrote, “Love You” followed by a red heart emoji. Not only this, other members of the family too wished the couple on their anniversary. Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain shared a video from the late-night anniversary dinner in a room decorated with photos of Armaan and Anissa. In the video, we can also see a board with the engraved names of the two and the date February 3, 2022.

Neetu Kapoor extended her blessings and love by sharing two beautiful photos of the couple. Sister Riddhima Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a hot poolside photo of the couple on their anniversary.

Kapoor clan is very close to each other and never fails to extend wishes and blessings on special occasions. For the unversed, Armaan is the grandson of late Raj Kapoor and the son of Rima Jain. Armaan tied the knot with her long-term girlfriend Anissa in a pre-pandemic wedding on February 3, 2020. The wedding was a grand affair and was attended by many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor apart from the Kapoor family.

