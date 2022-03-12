Kareena Kapoor Wishes Karisma's Son on Birthday With Pic of Taimur and Him Eating Pizza on Bed

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to wish her nephew on his birthday. Karisma’s sister Samaira turned 17 yesterday, and today, her son celebrates his birthday as well. Kareena shared a photo of her elder son Taimur eating pizza with Kiaan on the bed. She wrote, “May we always eat pizza in bed…♥️nothing more funner than that big brother♥️we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan♥️Happy birthday darling heart ♥️🎈🎈

@therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy."

Karisma commented on the post, “May we always join them in eating that Pizza 😉😋💙💙❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look at it:

Yesterday, Kareena shared an adorable throwback photo of Karisma and her daughter to wish the latter on her 17th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an adorable throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo. The photo is a smiling snap of Karisma as she holds her little one Samaira close to her face and the duo pose for the picture hugging each other. The cute picture is a testimony to the bond the mother-daughter duo shares.

While sharing the memorable click, Kareena penned down a heartwarming note for Samaira. She wrote, “Mamma ‘s baby girl…fabulous elder sister to our boys …Kind,gentle and beautiful…All of 17❤️Happy birthday to our Samaira ❤️love you so much ❤️.”

An avid social media user, Kareena often shares pictures of her family with whom she is extremely close. The Kapoor sisters often visit their father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita and treat their fans to adorable family portraits. Her feed also features adorable pictures of Taimur and Jehangir.

She also showers equal love for Saif Ali Khan’s children from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh. Earlier on the occasion of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 21st birthday, Kareena decided to send him love in a most heart-warming way. Bebo took to Instagram stories and dropped a throwback childhood picture of Ibrahim along with Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump which was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on August 11 this year.

