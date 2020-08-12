Kareena Kapoor Wishes Sara Ali Khan a Happy Birthday with Childhood Pic with Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished Sara Ali Khan on her birthday by sharing an adorable childhood picture of the latter with Saif Ali Khan. In the Instagram picture, toddler Sara can be seen in two pigtails as she feeds her dad Saif.

"Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95. Eat loads of pizza. Big hug," read the caption of the pic.

Kareena Kapoor, who married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, enjoys a good bond with her husband's children - Sara and Ibrahim - and have always said that they are good friends. She is also often seen spending time with them.

Earlier talking about their personal equation, Sara spoke to Hello! and gave her mother Amrita Singh the credit for her happy relationship with Kareena, Sara said, “It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on.”

Meanwhile, Sara is on vacation at a beachside destination, where she rang in her birthday at midnight. The actress uploaded multiple stories on Instagram to show how she kicked off her 25th birthday celebrations.

