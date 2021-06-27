Kareena Kapoor Works Out With Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Shares Pic From Online Session

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her fitness routine in full swing after giving birth to her second son. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena hinted that she has started a new fitness routine where she will train with her cousin Armaan Jain and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra.

In the story, she shared a glimpse of their online session. The group could be seen relaxing after a strenuous session. She wrote, “Shamed day 1." and shared a sticker saying, “Workout Done." She also tagged their trainer Siddharth Singh.

In late March, the actress had first started her postpartum fitness journey. She had shared a picture of a smart-watched which showed that she walked for four kilometres. Kareena, who also swears by Yoga, detailed how she got her health back on International Yoga Day.

She wrote, “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met… an incredible one… which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum… this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time… and of course, consistency is key… so, keep at it people. On that note, I’m going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too."

Kareena and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son on February 21. The couple are also parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the Bollywood remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, also starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

