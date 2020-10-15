Kareena Kapoor Says Pregnancy, Nervousness and Pandemic Couldn't Stop Her Passion to Shoot Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor has wrapped the shoot of her much anticipated project, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena shot her last schedule in Delhi with actor Aamir Khan. Sharing the update with her fans, the actress wrote about her inhibitions and how she has been nervous during the shoot given the pandemic and her pregnancy. She also thanked the team of Laal Singh Chaddha with a heartfelt post.

"And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again (sic)," she wrote along with a picture with Aamir.

The film marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Bollywood remake of Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in title role. In the Hindi remake, Aamir plays a Sikh man, whereas Kareena plays his love interest.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film has completed shooting in various locations like Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Kolkata. The crew and cast were to shoot in Ladakh next but it got cancelled due to India - China clash in the Galwan valley.

Laal Singh Chaddha has shifted its theatrical release date by an entire year and will now be hitting cinemas on Christmas 2021. The Advait Chandan directorial was earlier supposed to release on Christmas 2020, but coronavirus stalled the plans.