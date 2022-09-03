Kareena Kapoor’s BFF Amrita Arora Surprises Her Over Weekend, Actress Poses With Girl Gang In Library; Pics

;Kareena Kapoor loves to chill with her BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Their close-knit girl gang also includes her sister-actor Karisma Kapoor. All of them are often seen partying and spending time together. Kareena keeps sharing glimpses of her life with friends and family on her Instagram and it is always a delight for their fans to watch them together. On Saturday, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared another picture with Amrita as her BFF surprised her at the actress’ home.

Amrita paid a surprise visit to the actor’s house in Mumbai. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Kareena shared took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures that took her fans straight inside her luxurious abode.

In the first photo that the Jab We Met actress shared, Kareena is seen posing with Amrita as they are next to each other. She added to her Instagram Stories, “When the BFF surprises you.” In the next photo, Kareena and Amrita Arora are seen alongside Shibani Madhavlal Satyani, Gaurie Pandit Dwivedi and Poonam Damania. While the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore a white kurta, Amrita opted for a glamorous look in a black cut-out dress. The pictures are clicked inside Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s at-home library where both spend time. Kareena called it ‘good times.’

Kareena often treats her fans to gorgeous pictures. On Wednesday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a black t-shirt. She kept her look sans make-up and flaunt her wet hair as she posed for the lens. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Obviously not been to YALE… but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt ❤️❤️ #WednesdayWisdom .”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Advait Chandan directorial was the official Hindi remake of the iconic Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Even though the movie gained positive reviews, it failed to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office. Kareena will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, the actress has also reportedly signed a project with Rhea Kapoor in which she is likely to share a screen with Tabu. However, there is no official announcement so far.

