Kareena Kapoor Binge-watching Friends in Her PJs is Absolutely Relatable

Kareena Kapoor’s latest social media post is something which many will relate to. The stunning actress gave her online family a sneak peek into her ‘Sunday binge on acid’ and fans are going bananas about it. Kareena was in her Sunday-special pyjamas watching popular sitcom Friends on her iPad as she digs into a giant burger.

Kareena extended her happiness courtesy to her film Veere Di Wedding producer, Rhea Kapoor, who got a few tasty burgers delivered to her friend.

Kareena wrote, “Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended) Love you (sic.)”

Rhea commented on her post saying, "Supporting my stomach means your drunk on the burger." She lauded Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan and wrote,"Nice camera work Saif." Rhea’s sister actress Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post saying, "Oh God." Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra said, “You can have the burgers and look so fabulous then burgers are the new diet”.

Rhea also shared Kareena’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Bebo and her burger. I mean if this doesn’t light up your Sunday what will. #rheamade”.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The project is directed by Advait Chandan. The film will also see Mona Singh play a crucial role.