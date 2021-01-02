Kareena Kapoor's Cheeky Comment on Malaika-Arjun's Pic is Proof that She's Foodie at Heart

Malaika Arora celebrated the New Year’s Eve in Goa. She was joined by her family and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Wishing fans a happy 2021, Malaika rounded off the year with the sweetest picture with Arjun which has been winning over the internet.

In the picture shared by Malaika, the couple poses by looking straight into the camera. For the occasion, she is seen wearing a stunning shimmery pantsuit. Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a casual look and dressed in a printed shirt. In the note she penned along, Malaika mentioned she is ‘eternally grateful’. She wrote, “It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful (sic)”

However, it is Malaika’s close friend, actress Kareena Kapoor's comment that grabbed the attention. A proof that Kareena is a foodie at heart, she expressed her reaction to the couple’s adorable photo by writing, “My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj (what is on the menu today)?”

Kriti Sanon, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor were among others who reacted to the post by leaving heart emojis.

Arjun and Malaika were joined by Amrita Arora and family for the New Year celebrations. The couple, much to the delight of fans, has been documenting their tropical getaway on their official Instagram handles.

Malaika, who is clearly living it up by the beach spending time in a luxurious property, broke the internet last week with her scintillating clicks. The gorgeous diva posted pictures of her time enjoying a dip by the pool.

She shared a picture on Instagram to bid adieu to 2020. The photo showed her springing out of the water in a free-spirited mood. Malaika wrote, “Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year”

Kareena was busy last week spreading the holiday cheer with husband Saif Ali Khan at home. The couple hosted extravagant dinner parties and were also invited by family. Malaika and Arjun had celebrated Diwali with Kareena and Saif in Dharamshala. Arjun and Saif were shooting for their film Bhoot Police in Himachal in November.