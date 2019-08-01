Kareena Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain Stages a Romantic Proposal for Long-Time Girlfriend
Armaan is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and is the cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014.
Image: Instagram
Armaan Jain, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Anissa Malhotra recently. The couple got engaged in a romantic setting when Armaan went down on his knees with a ringm and Anissa said yes.
Armaan is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and is the cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Anissa is a Mumbai-based fashion blogger and marketing consultant Karisma was one of the first to congratulate Armaan on Instagram, after he posted photos from the proposal with a long romantic note.
"When I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in," wrote Armaan while describing how he felt right before popping the question to Anissa. "As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry..." he continued.
"Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive," he added.
Anissa responded with, "I don't know how I got so lucky! Man of my dreams in every way ❤️ you are one of the purest people I know on this planet and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"
View this post on Instagram
The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We’ve come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally 🙈) Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you ❤
The couple also celebrated their engagement with a cake cutting session. From Karisma, Armaan and Anissa's casual outfits, it appears that Armaan had invited only an intimate set of acquaintances.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit
- Janhvi Posts Childhood Pic with BFF, Mira Rajput Likes Her ‘Mundan Look’
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland