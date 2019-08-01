Kareena Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain Stages a Romantic Proposal for Long-Time Girlfriend

Armaan Jain, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Anissa Malhotra recently. The couple got engaged in a romantic setting when Armaan went down on his knees with a ringm and Anissa said yes.

Armaan is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and is the cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Anissa is a Mumbai-based fashion blogger and marketing consultant Karisma was one of the first to congratulate Armaan on Instagram, after he posted photos from the proposal with a long romantic note.

"When I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in," wrote Armaan while describing how he felt right before popping the question to Anissa. "As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry..." he continued.

"Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive," he added.

Anissa responded with, "I don't know how I got so lucky! Man of my dreams in every way ❤️ you are one of the purest people I know on this planet and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

The couple also celebrated their engagement with a cake cutting session. From Karisma, Armaan and Anissa's casual outfits, it appears that Armaan had invited only an intimate set of acquaintances.

Follow @News18Movies for more