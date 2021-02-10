Kareena Kapoor's Due Date for Second Child is Feb 15, Reveals Randhir Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor is in the ninth month of her pregnancy of her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. In a previous interview, Saif has said that Kareena would be due in early February. Now, her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has revealed the exact due date of the actress.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, “She is due around 15th February.”

In an interview with Times Now digital, Kareena had revealed that she is more prepared for her second pregnancy. “I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time." Kareena added, "This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet,” she had said.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also parents to 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also Saif's children from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.

On Tuesday, Randhir Kapoor's brother and Kareena's uncle Rajiv Kapoor passed away suddenly after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was 58. His mortal remains were taken to the Kapoor residence in Chembur and his last rites were performed by Randhir Kapoor on the same day. Kareena Kapoor was photographed by the paparazzi looking heartbroken over her uncle's death.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.