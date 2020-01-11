Kareena Kapoor's First Look from Laal Singh Chaddha Leaked, See Here

New pictures from the sets of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha have been leaked on social media showing Kareena donning the attire of a Punjabi bride. In the images shared on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen sporting a pink salwar kameez along with golden jewellery and traditional footwear. The actress can be seen sitting on a chair on the sets of the film and seems to be in a conversation.

An Instagram page shared two images of the actor alongside the caption, "FIRST LOOK".

Earlier this week, her co-star from the film, Aamir Khan’s image was also shared online from the film's set in Shimla. The images were shared by Filmfare on their Instagram account and showed the actor sporting a long beard and dressed in the traditional local outfit.

Aamir Khan Fan Page Indonesia on Indonesia revealed several snaps of the actor sharing light moments and posing with fans from various locations of the shoot. In one image, he can be seen sporting a grey cap, posing with two fans, while another from Kolkata shows him surrounded by children.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been produced by Aamir Khan and is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Mona Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Gohil in pivotal roles.

