Kareena Kapoor's Hilarious Expression In This Pic Shows She's Desperately Waiting For 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself. In the candid picture, she can be seen sitting and lost in thoughts. Sporting a white jacket, black t-shirt and jeans, Kareena is looking absolute gorgeous as usual.

But her relatable caption is grabbing everyone's attention. While sharing the picture with her fans, she wrote, “Waiting for 2021...” Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, the actress, on Thursday, dedicated her post on Instagram to her friend Reenaa Pillai Gupta and shared how their friendship has grown stronger year by year. Kareena shared an album, comprising a throwback photo of herself and her friend and a recent photograph of them with their kids, respectively, and wrote about how her son Taimur shares the same rapport with her friend's son that she has shared with her over the years.

Sharing the photos, Kareena also wrote a very special note for her friend. She captioned her post: "Some friendships just don't need a definition... they are embedded forever. Us and now Tim and Ranvir."

Kareena Kapoor's next project is Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.