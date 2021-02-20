Kareena Kapoor's Hospital Pics with Taimur Go Viral, Khushi Kapoor Called a 'Beauty' By Other Starkids

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan. Their first born, Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite kid and has been an Internet sensation ever since he was born. Now that Kareena is just days away from her delivery, overwhelmed fans are sharing throwback pictures of the actress after she gave birth to Taimur.

Khushi Kapoor is already a celebrity with a legion of loyal Instagram followers. Her latest Instagram post has everyone gushing over the adorable cuteness in her photos. She posted a series of photographs featuring a dog, then her friend Muskan Chanana, and lastly a solo photograph of herself.

A while back, Himanshi Khurrana shared a picture of a huge diamond rock on her Instagram Story alongside a caption that read ‘Uiiii,' and fans have been wondering if rumoured boyfriend Asim gifted the beautiful ring to the actress-singer.

Tiger Shroff always makes heads turn whenever he posts a bare-bodied picture with his enviably fit physique. But this time, it's something else that's attracting attention. The actor has posted a new picture where he is showing off his insanely toned physique, but what's caught attention is the pair of pink floral shorts that the actor is sporting.

Aamir Khan's 2014 blockbuster film PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, will get a sequel in due course. The story ended with a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in the last scene, and the actor will reportedly be the protagonist in the next installment.

