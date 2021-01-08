Kareena Kapoor's Latest Instagram Post Leads Fans to Speculate that Actress will be in Labour Soon

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Instagram post has sparked speculations that she is finally going into labour and will soon be delivering her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Bebo posted a monochrome picture of herself where she is seen sitting on a couch wearing a gown. The actress wrote in the caption, “I'm waiting…” followed by three red heart emoticons. Fans can't stop gushing over the stunning picture of the actress and have filled the comment section with speculations that the actress is finally going to give birth to her second baby.

One fan commented, “Bebo is waiting for baby.” Another fan of the 40-year-old actor commented, “We are also waiting Queen. Hope it’s a princess and looks as beautiful as you are.”

One of Kareena’s closest friends and actress Amrita Arora commented, “I’m also waiting…” Kareena and Amrita’s gang of friends also includes Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor. The four are often seen hanging out together for brunches and get-togethers. Kareena’s post also had a comment from Malaika, who wrote, “Am also waiting….”

Kareena and Saif announced their second pregnancy during coronavirus lockdown in August last year. In a statement released by the star couple, they said that they are pleased to announce another addition to their family. The couple expressed their gratitude to all the well-wishers for their love and support.

The couple who tied the knot in 2012 welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. Taimur soon became a paparazzi favourite for his cute looks that he received from his good-looking parents.

Besides Kareena and Saif, another star couple that is expecting a baby is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, will be welcoming their first child soon. To take care of her wife, Indian cricket team’s captain took paternity leave.