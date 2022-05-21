Kareena Kapoor’s Little Munchkin Jeh Plays with Taimur in These Adorable Pics Shared by Saba

Kareena Kapoor and Said Ali Khan’s Little munchkins Taimur and Jeh are no less than Bollywood stars. They are often clicked by the paps and needless to say, the stars have already won the hearts of innumerable Internet users. We often get cute glimpses of the star-kids from either mum Kareena or their aunt Saba Pataudi’s social media handles. And on Saturday, Taimur and Jeh’s aunt Saba shared yet another set of super adorable pictures of the little ones and we can’t get over it.

In the pictures posted by the jewellery designer on Instagram, we see Taimur and Jeh in their playtime, surrounded by many colorful balls. In the first two pictures of the post, we see the two enjoying their playtime with each other, but the third and last slide of the post, caught everyone’s attention as it captures Jeh seemingly poking Taimur.

Taking to the captions, Saba noted, “Time to Play Ball. Timtim and Jehjaan have some fun and guess who’s also into torture the big brother mode. We’re related.”

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love in the form of heart emoticons.

While one of the comments read, “Puddings❤️❤️,”; another social media user penned, “Awwww cutie both 😻😻.”

Well, this isn’t the first time Saba Pataudi, has treated their fans to adorable glimpses of Taimur and Jeh. Earlier, she posted an unseen photo of the two star kids.

In the photo, we see Taimur trying to pick up his little brother, as they both got caught up in a goofy moment. Tim and Jeh’s expressions of shock and cuteness were perfectly snapped by Saba. Jeh looked super adorable in a blue t-shirt and navy blue shorts, with a burp cloth tied to his neck. On the other hand, Taimur looked cute in a sea blue T-shirt and navy blue shorts as he tries to get hold of her little brother.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “SIBLINGS….too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That’s why we have a protective older “bhaijaan” #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too.”

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena’s work front, Kapoor’s much-awaited comeback Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the silver screen on 11 August 2022. She will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for the film. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya.

