Kareena Kapoor's Old Pic Goes Viral, Swara Bhasker Talks About Mental Health

An old picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan clicked minutes before the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan is going viral on the internet. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in hospital robes giving a happy pose together with "minutes before the terror arrived" written over it.

The photo, which is being actively shared across social media platforms, was first shared by Kareena on Instagram on Saif's 50th birthday. It was a part of the video montage the actress had prepared capturing her husband's life in 50 years.

In the video, this pic was followed by the picture of newborn Taimur. "And yet another part of your heart was born," reads the text with Taimur's photo.

Film actor Swara Bhasker says that ‘it’s sickening’ to see ‘conspiracy theories’ around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was responding to the Naseeruddin Shah interview in which he said that “every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting.”

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam battling COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator, his son, S P Charan said on Tuesday. In a video message, Charan said, "The status is the same as it was yesterday. A rumour is going around that dad is off the ventilator which is not true."

He said his father continued to be on ventilator support and was being monitored by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare and he is being taken care of.

Stephen Colbert's Late Show makers put together an Avengers: Endgame parody video that transforms US president Donald Trump into Thanos, with rival Democratic party leaders taking him on as various superheroes.

Joe Biden is seen as Captain America, who leads Cory Brooker as Doctor Strange, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Mantis, Bernie Sanders as Drax, Michelle Obama as Pepper Potts/Rescue, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Barack Obama as Iron Man, Elizabeth Warren as Scarlet Witch and Kamala Harris as Captain Marvel in fight against the mad Titan.

A video of Kajol’s oops moment in which she can be seen falling on the floor has surfaced on social media. The incident took place at the Phoenix Marketcity mall in Kurla, Mumbai. The actress had gone there for a promotional event.

A page named ‘bollylnfo’ has shared the clip on Instagram. In the clip, Kajol can be seen handling the situation like a boss lady.

