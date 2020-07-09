Kareena Kapoor's Pic with Taimur on Stroller is Perfect Definition of Mommy's Day Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared some throwback pictures of toddler Tamiur Ali Khan and herself on social media that are too adorable to be missed. In one image, Kareena can be seen with her son on a stroller as they head out for a day out in the sun. Taimur is seen wearing a red sweater and jeans as he enjoys watching ducks in water while strapped to his pram.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wished her friend Reenaa Pillai Gupta on her birthday as she wrote, "ome friendships just don’t need a definition... they are embedded forever (sic)."

In another pic, Kareena is seen posing with Reenaa as they enjoy their coffee date. Take a look at some throwback pictures shared by Kareena on social media in honour of her friend's birthday on Thursday.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in a cameo role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium with Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. She played a London-based cop in the movie. Before that she featured in blockbuster hit Good Neewz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy flick was re-released in theaters in Dubai on June 11.

Next, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi. The Advait Chandan directorial was earlier slated to release in December later this year but will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also playing the part of Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, which is based on warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh and their fight for the Mughal throne.

