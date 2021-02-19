Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Glow is Unmissable as She Steps Out with Taimur Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor is due to give birth to her second child anytime soon. Her due date was February 15 but the delivery has been delayed by a few days. On Thursday, her family members including mother Babita and sister Karisma ha come to visit her, indicating that she might be hospitalised. However, that was not the case.

Now, earlier on Friday, the actress was caught by the paparazzi outside her restaurant as she stepped out to visit Karisma. Kareena wore a breezy brown dress. She also had her son Taimur by her side. The munchkin looked adorable in navy blue shirt and trousers.

Indian paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share her pictures. He wrote, "#kareenakapoorkhan with #taimuralikhan today at their residence."

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan announced their pregnancy on August 12, 2020 with a statement. statement from their spokesperson said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht. Saif, who is currently on paternity leave, will next shoot Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police.