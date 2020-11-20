Kareena Kapoor's Epic Reaction to Sharmila Tagore Saying Anushka-Virat's Kid Will Relegate Taimur's Rage

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur has been an Internet rage ever since he's born. Naturally, when actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy, overjoyed netizens were convinced that they're prepared for a new kid to swoon over.

Now, an old video of Kareena and Sharmila Tagore discussing the same on Kareena's radio show What Women Want is going viral on social media. During Tagore's appearance on the show, Bebo asked her concerns about Taimur and the media rage to which she said, "Social media is a concern. Your child would be shaped by many influences. You won’t be able to control those influences. Later on, when he is grown-up enough to actually access social media, he will be bombarded with so much information. I feel what the media does is builds you up and then suddenly dumps you.”

“Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have a child and Taimur might be relegated,” she added.

Kareena reacted to her statement with a sigh of relief saying she hopes the same. Take a look at their conversation here:

Anushka and Virat had announced that they are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Meanwhile, this year in August, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan also shared that they are expecting their second child together. Announcing an addition to their family, the star couple issued announcement through their office saying, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena."