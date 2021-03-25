Kareena Kapoor's Recent Instagram Post Reminds Us of 'Mean Girls'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second son in February, took to Instagram to share a stunning no-makeup selfie. The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, gave a quirky spin to a dialogue from the popular teen movie Mean Girls.

She wrote, “On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend."

Kareena also recently shared a heartfelt post where she talked about her newborn son. “Can’t stop staring… at him," she captioned the post.

On Tuesday, Kareena stepped out to work for the first time since the birth of her baby. She was snapped in a Mumbai studio where she reportedly shot for an upcoming Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food, which will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

Throughout her second pregnancy, Kareena has been actively working, from shooting for her chat show What Women Want to filming ad campaigns. She even took a trip to Dharamshala with Taimur, where they joined Saif while he was shooting for Bhoot Police. She even wrapped her Laal Singh Chaddha shoot during her pregnancy period.

Laal Singh Chaddha, her upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

She also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in the pipeline. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jahnvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.