English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor's Response to Trolls: Who is Saif To Stop Me From Wearing a Bikini?
Kareena Kapoor Khan, while appearing on a show hosted by Arbaaz Khan, stressed on the fact that the comments on social media do bother her and it's not correct for someone to comment on another person, especially if you don't know them personally.
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding.
Loading...
Thanks to the power of social media, getting a celebrity to respond to your questions have become way more easier now. A popular series of videos is hosted by Wired, who ask celebrities to answer the most googled things about them. There are other media entities who produce such segments too. These fun games are all in good humour, even though some people tend to get really mean online.
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared on Arbaaz Khan's new chat show, Quick Heal Pinch, was made to read out some trolls commenting on social media about how she should dress and behave, considering she is a mother now. One particular comment felt very rude to her and implied that Saif Ali Khan should ideally control Kareena, at least with the way she dresses. But Kareena managed to sail past it, courtesy her uncaring attitude and humour.
The comment read, "Go to hell Saif Ali Khan. you not a shame to let your wife wearing bikini (sic)". Kareena was quick on the uptake and instantly retorted, "Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me... and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason why I am wearing it... I am taking a dip."
During the same interview, Kareena also stressed on the fact that the comments on social media do bother her and it's not correct for someone to comment on another person, especially if you don't know them personally.
The specific time when this question appears in the video is between 5:00 to 6:00 min. Watch the full interview here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared on Arbaaz Khan's new chat show, Quick Heal Pinch, was made to read out some trolls commenting on social media about how she should dress and behave, considering she is a mother now. One particular comment felt very rude to her and implied that Saif Ali Khan should ideally control Kareena, at least with the way she dresses. But Kareena managed to sail past it, courtesy her uncaring attitude and humour.
The comment read, "Go to hell Saif Ali Khan. you not a shame to let your wife wearing bikini (sic)". Kareena was quick on the uptake and instantly retorted, "Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me... and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason why I am wearing it... I am taking a dip."
During the same interview, Kareena also stressed on the fact that the comments on social media do bother her and it's not correct for someone to comment on another person, especially if you don't know them personally.
The specific time when this question appears in the video is between 5:00 to 6:00 min. Watch the full interview here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Situational Humour Drove the Fun Quotient in Stree, Says Director Amar Kaushik
- Kalank Cast Paints a Royal Portrait In Red, Black & White Ethnic Outfits by Manish Malhotra
- 'Kalank' Teaser: Karan Johar does A Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Grand Sets and Intense Emotions
- Priyanka Chopra is Super Proud as Nick Jonas' Sucker Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- 'Be Prepared for the Worst' - Ponting Warns Smith & Warner on Return
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results