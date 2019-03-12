LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kareena Kapoor's Response to Trolls: Who is Saif To Stop Me From Wearing a Bikini?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, while appearing on a show hosted by Arbaaz Khan, stressed on the fact that the comments on social media do bother her and it's not correct for someone to comment on another person, especially if you don't know them personally.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding.
Thanks to the power of social media, getting a celebrity to respond to your questions have become way more easier now. A popular series of videos is hosted by Wired, who ask celebrities to answer the most googled things about them. There are other media entities who produce such segments too. These fun games are all in good humour, even though some people tend to get really mean online.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared on Arbaaz Khan's new chat show, Quick Heal Pinch, was made to read out some trolls commenting on social media about how she should dress and behave, considering she is a mother now. One particular comment felt very rude to her and implied that Saif Ali Khan should ideally control Kareena, at least with the way she dresses. But Kareena managed to sail past it, courtesy her uncaring attitude and humour.

The comment read, "Go to hell Saif Ali Khan. you not a shame to let your wife wearing bikini (sic)". Kareena was quick on the uptake and instantly retorted, "Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me... and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason why I am wearing it... I am taking a dip."

During the same interview, Kareena also stressed on the fact that the comments on social media do bother her and it's not correct for someone to comment on another person, especially if you don't know them personally.

The specific time when this question appears in the video is between 5:00 to 6:00 min. Watch the full interview here:



