Kareena Kapoor's Saturday Mood Photo is a Stylish Throwback with Saif Ali Khan

On Saturday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan from their shoot of the movie Agent Vinod.

There is no doubt about it that Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a major throwback spree.

In her latest blast from the past, Kareena has uploaded a stunning image with husband Saif Ali Khan in the frame. The still is from their 2012 film, Agent Vinod which was majorly shot around Morocco and Latvia.

Kareena looks gorgeous in a buttoned-up beige dress with a belt around the waist. She also carries a stylish handbag and sports oversized sunglasses. On the other hand, Saif looks his usual dapper self in short-sleeved lilac shirt and white trousers.

The 39-year-old actress wrote, “Saturday Mood: Morocco '09,” in her caption.

View this post on Instagram

Saturday Mood: Morocco '09 💯

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

In no time, Instagrammers filled the comments section with their reactions. Kareena’s sister Karisma wrote, “Love it (sic.)” Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita said, “Wooohoooo(fire emoji)”

Including Agent Vinod, Kareena and Saif have co-starred in six films namely, LOC: Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), Roadside Romeo (2008), Tashan (2008) and Kurbaan (2009).

Up next, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film directed by Advait Chandan is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman.

