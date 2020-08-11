Kareena Kapoor's Shoot Day With Husband Saif Ali Khan Is Too Exotic And Stylish

Make-up surely makes Kareena Kapoor Khan happy. On Monday, the actress posted a picture that would suggest she has lately been in the mood to celebrate make-up.

She also shared a glimpse of her shooting session with husband Saif Ali Khan. While the video shows Kareena getting her makeup done, Saif can be seen getting his hair done in the same room at their Mumbai home.

Kareena also shared a fresh selfie on Instagram post her makeup session. “Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for," the actress captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, originally scheduled to release during Christmas 2020, will now hit the screens on Christmas 2021.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who had helmed Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Chandigarh. However, the shoot was later stalled due to the pandemic.