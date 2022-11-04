Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh Holds 'Big Sis' Inaaya's Hand In This Awwdorable Picture

Every time the Kapoor-Keemu siblings picture surface on social media, fans can’t help but gush over the little ones. Speaking of, recently aunt Saba Pataudi shared a cute photo of niece Inaaya and nephew Jeh. In the picture, Jeh is seen holding Inaaya’s hand. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s 5-year-old daughter Inaaya is seen dressed in a peach frock, whereas Jeh looks cute in a white T-shirt and pants. The picture of the brother-sister duo will definitely grab your attention.

“Big Sis… I got you jeh jaan Inni holding his hand…. Is just the start of the journey the two embark on…. Big sister to her cousins. Mahsha’Allah YOU know the drill,” she wrote.

Take a peek:

Thousands of likes and comments came on the post shortly after it was made public. “Yes that’s true. They are absolutely gorgeous and love it,” one user commented, while another added “Cutiepies” with a red heart emoji. One more remarked, “Such a cute pic – very innocent age.”

A few days ago Saba shared some pictures of her family which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Pictures of nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, mom Sharmila Tagore and Soha were also there in the post. “SO…..Mother to us. Grandmother to iggy, Saif…n Tim. Family,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, mom Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of adorable pictures of herself with her son Jeh from London. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Kiss a tree… Be free… Fall with the love of my life. Day off from work… Loving it.”

Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Hansal Mehta’s project in London.

