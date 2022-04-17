Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh Waves At Paparazzi Clicking Pics From Auto; Taimur Enjoys Easter Treats

It seems like Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan is getting the hang of the media frenzy around him. On Sunday, the little one was spotted with his mom, out and about in the city. A paparazzo took to Instagram and shared a video of the mother-son. In the video, a photographer was seen seated in an auto beside Kareena’s car and clicked the little one’s pictures.

It seemed like Kareena and Jeh did not mind the attention. Jeh was also seen waving at the cameramen while the paparazzi and Kareena’s car waiting for the signal to turn green. Kareena was accompanied by Jeh’s Nanny. Fans found Jeh adorable. “He trying to say hi😂cute," a fan comment read. “Omg so sweet," read another.

Meanwhile, Kareena also revealed that her older son Taimur was given a treat on the occasion of Easter. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the little one biting into a chocolate pop.

Advertisement

Kareena and Saif made the headlines earlier this week for their appearance at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Kareena was seen attending the mehendi and wedding ceremonies while Saif joined her only for the wedding. Kareena stepped out wearing a gorgeous blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra while Saif opted for a white kurta-pyjama with a pink Nehru jacket. A few hours after, Taimur and Jeh joined the family.

The Veere Di Wedding actress shared pictures from the wedding festivities on her Instagram as well. In one picture, Kareena and an adorable Jeh posed together, which she captioned as “FRAMED♥️My Heart♥️My Beta♥️", another picture featured Saif and Kareena posing with the kids. “This is what trying to get a family picture looks like… Saifu please smile for the picture… Tim take your finger out of your nose ya… Jeh baba look here… Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar… Click… And this is what I got best guys #TheMen of my life #MyWorld Bhai Ki Shaadi," she captioned the chaotic family pic.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.