Kareena Kapoor's Son Jehangir Ali Khan Celebrates First Rakhi With Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya, See Photo

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share a belated Rakhi celebrating post, featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s youngest child Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. The couple was in the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s birthday and returned recently to the country. In the picture, Jeh can be seen celebrating his first Rakhi with his cousin, as Inaaya plants a kiss on him.

Soha captioned the picture as “First rakhi 💙" and tagged Kareena on it.

The adorable picture got a reaction from several celebrities including Neha Dhupia and Drashti Dhami who went aww at the munchkins. Neha and Drashti both dropped several heart emojis on the comment section.

The Tum Mile actress also shared a precious snap from their Raksha Bandhan celebration on Monday, featuring Saif, Inaaya and her nephew Taimur Ali Khan. In the adorable picture, Inaaya can be seen tying Rakhi to Taimur.

Both Inaaya and Taimur can be seen seated on their parent’s lap. Inaaya could be seen wearing a blue dress, while Taimur was dressed in a casual T-shirt and shorts. Soha matched with Inaaya in a blue kurta suit, whereas Saif wore a white kurta. Soha captioned the picture, “Bound together ❤️ @kareenakapoorkhan #happyrakshabandhan missed you @sabapataudi @saraalikhan95 and @______iak______" She tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that she missed her elder sister Saba, as well as Saif’s kids Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Raksha Bandhan, Soha had shared a picture with Saif to wish him on the occasion. She wrote, “Missing you today but we will celebrate tomorrow ! Happy rakhi bhai #HappyRakshabadhan."

Saif and Soha’s kids share a very precious bond and Taimur and Inaaya are often spotted together at playdates with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Vikram Vedha remake.

