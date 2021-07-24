Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Aka Tim Has a Lot on His Plate Right Now; Take a Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan always ensures that her son Taimur is getting the best of the nutrients and following a healthy diet. Her recent Instagram story is proof that the little one is following this rule to the tee. She shared a glimpse of Taimur’s plate which was filled with healthy fruits like bananas and apples.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “My Tims plate is always full’.

Kareena recently added one more feather to her hat by launching her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. She announced the launch of the book on social media and touted it to be like her third baby.

The star wrote the book after giving birth to her second son, Jeh. It was earlier this year when Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child. While announcing its launch on Instagram, she informed her fans that she has shared her experiences, both physical and emotional, from both her pregnancies.

She is also working on a project with her sister Karisma Kapoor. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, which is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

