Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Throws A Fit; Ekta Kapoor Cancels Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp Premiere?

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan were seen stepping out together. Kareena looked chic in casual attire, on the other hand, Taimur was seen clad in a black tee with jeans. He was also seen sporting a mask. But what caught our attention is Tim-Tim telling his nanny “not to touch him.” In a video shared by a paparazzi, an angry Taimur was seen telling his nanny not to touch him. Tamiur was walking along with his nanny toward the car when the incident took place.

It seems like Kangana Ranaut’s new reality show Lock Upp has delayed its premiere plans. The show, backed by Ekta Kapoor, was to premiere on Sunday, February 27. However, after Hyderabad-based businessman Sanober Baig has approached Hyderabad’s city civil court and accused Lock Upp of stealing his idea, the City Civil Court issued an ad-interim injunction on the show’s release. Ekta too hinted that the show will not premiere on Sunday with a new Instagram post. On Saturday, Ekta released a new promo to confirm that Kaaranvir Bohra will be among the 16 contestants on the show but removed the release date.

While Zoya Akhtar is yet to announce the cast of her adaptation of Archie, a new report has claimed that Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has been roped in to play the role of Archie. A source told India Today that Shweta Bachchan’s son is likely to play the lead role and has been taking acting classes as well. The source added that Zoya is also roping in budding actors from non-filmy families as well.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking potshots at Alia Bhatt for a while now, has now praised her newly released film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Kangana hailed Alia for taking baby steps that are “crucial” for theatrical releases of the films. “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in the Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres that are on ventilators here. Great.” She added, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan too made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Saba Azad. While the actor gave the singer a shoutout on his Instagram Stories on Friday, a picture of the duo out on a lunch date also surfaced. Kerala Homestyle cuisine catering service Nair on Fire took to Instagram and shared pictures of the actors. While Saba and Hrithik didn’t pose together, they were seen posing with the head chef Sara Jacob Nair and founding partner Toral Sanghavi after they enjoyed their meal.

