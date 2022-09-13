Kareena Kapoor’s Tea Time Moment Invites Trolls

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on a fine Tuesday Morning, was spotted with a glass of tea as she headed out of her residence in Bandra. Bebo looked effortless as she stepped out in a simple white shirt and blue jeans.

Well, it isn’t Kareena’s casual avatar that has grabbed the attention. People are more interested in the cup of tea. However, this is not the first time that the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was papped travelling with a glass of beverage.

Top Showsha Video

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens flocked to its comment section to share their take. One user wrote, “Again tea on hand, Can’t she finish it and then set out.”

Another pointed out, ‘Hey this is the roadside stall teacup.”

A third user asked, “Ye Kareena ma’am humesha chai ghadi main kyun peeti hain (Why does Kareena ma’am always drink tea in her car).”

Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of photographs on Instagram with her aunt, actress Neetu Kapoor. She captioned one of the pictures, “When you shoot with your family.” Kareena looked ravishing in a white salwar kameez and a black bindi in the selfies. On the other hand, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in a traditional green outfit.

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena is also gearing up for her debut film as a producer, which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. She will next be seen in a film that is based on a Japanese book, titled The Devotion of Suspect X.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. Alongside Neetu, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Kohli. The film had an impressive run at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from film critics.

