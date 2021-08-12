Kareena Kapoor's Unseen Photo From 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony Goes Viral

A photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing the rounds of the internet where the actress can be seen preparing food for appears to be a Griha Pravesh puja at her new home. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena moved to their new place a couple of months before the arrival of their second son, Jeh Ali Khan. In the photo, the actress can be seen working in the kitchen in a sea-green dress. She has her mask on while she works. Netizens cited Bebo’s new book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible and said that the actress was eight months pregnant while the photo was taken.

Take a look at the photo:

Kareena launched her book which is a compilation of her pregnancy experience with her sons Taimur and Jeh, and it also serves as a guide to expecting mothers.

The actress recently took to her Instagram stories space to share her Wednesday night mood. Dressed in a black tank top, she shared her selfie.

A few days back, Kareena made headlines after she reportedly revealed the full name of her second son, Jeh to be Jehangir Ali Khan. Confirming the news, a source reveals, “Yes, they have named their son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have refrained from revealing the name as they do not want any kind of controversies surrounding it."

On the work front, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

