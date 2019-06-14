Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga Routine will Inspire You to Hit Gym Immediately

If you’re still trying to find ways to avoid gym then you should take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gym sessions. Some pictures from her routine exercise session have made their way to Instagram and they’re as inspirational as they could get.

Kareena can be seen stretching and performing tough Yoga routine in these photos. It’s posted by an account named ‘therealkareenakapoor.’

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. She will soon be seen as judge on a dance reality show.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, she was asked if she is feeling any pressure about how the audience will accept her real-life personality on TV? "I think all my fans out there who know me or have seen me in films for years, are very well aware of the fact that I am taking all my decisions of my career from the heart. In fact, I use my heart more than my mind. So, my journey as a dance judge will also be thought out from the heart. I do not think I will be very tough. We have to understand that all the participants who are performing on stage, have reached there after crossing a lot of hurdles. So they need that encouragement and support," said Kareena.

In films, she will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.

