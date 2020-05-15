Kareena Kapoor Shares Artwork Prepared by Her, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending quality time with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress is staying at home and sharing her endearing moments with fans on social media, be it with Taimur or Saif Ali Khan.

Now, Kareena has shared an artwork that she has prepared with the Taimur and Saif's help. Kareena clicks Saif holding a large sheet of white cloth that has imprints of the couple and Taimur's hands all over it, in various colours. Seems like they are counting days amid lockdown with palm prints. Good way to beat lockdown boredome, we say.

Captioning the pics, Kareena wrote, "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life... SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith (sic)."

This is not the first time that Saif and Tamiur have taken to painting to bide time. Kareena had earlier shared pictures of them painting on a house wall.

On the acting front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium starring late actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

