1-MIN READ

Kareena, Karisma Celebrate Mum Babita Kapoor’s Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Mother of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Babita celebrates her 73rd birthday today.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned an adorable birthday wish for her mother Babita Kapoor.

Sharing a vintage snap of her mum and dad Randhir Kapoor, Bebo wrote, "Happy

birthday queen".








View this post on Instagram


Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️


A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on


Karisma Kapoor, who is Babita and Randhir’s elder daughter, also wished her darling mum on her special day. "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you," read the birthday note.








View this post on Instagram


Happy birthday mom ❤️ we are missing spending ur birthday with you...

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Along with the note, the Mentalhood actress has shared a picture of herself along with sister Kareena and their mum.








View this post on Instagram


Happy birthday mom ❤️ we are missing spending ur birthday with you...


A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took to the comment section and wrote, “Happy Birthday Babitaji” with heart emoticons. Karisma’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress also shared an ‘aww’dorable click with Babita. In the snap, Karisma can be seen planting a kiss on her mum’s cheek. “Happy birthday, Mama,” read the caption.

WhatsApp Image 2020-04-20 at 2.55.57 PM

On Sunday, Lolo had posted a selfie clad in a black T-shirt and the post read, “Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel”.








View this post on Instagram


“Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel” 💙 #stayhomestaysafe #missingfamily #sunday

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Babita is best known for her roles in films like Aulad, Kal Aaaj Aur Kal, Farz Ek Hasina Do Diwane, Anmol Moti among others.

