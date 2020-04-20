Kareena, Karisma Celebrate Mum Babita Kapoor’s Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned an adorable birthday wish for her mother Babita Kapoor.

Sharing a vintage snap of her mum and dad Randhir Kapoor, Bebo wrote, "Happy



birthday queen".

















View this post on Instagram



Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

Karisma Kapoor, who is Babita and Randhir’s elder daughter, also wished her darling mum on her special day. "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you," read the birthday note.

Along with the note, the Mentalhood actress has shared a picture of herself along with sister Kareena and their mum.



Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took to the comment section and wrote, “Happy Birthday Babitaji” with heart emoticons. Karisma’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress also shared an ‘aww’dorable click with Babita. In the snap, Karisma can be seen planting a kiss on her mum’s cheek. “Happy birthday, Mama,” read the caption.

On Sunday, Lolo had posted a selfie clad in a black T-shirt and the post read, “Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel”.

Babita is best known for her roles in films like Aulad, Kal Aaaj Aur Kal, Farz Ek Hasina Do Diwane, Anmol Moti among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more