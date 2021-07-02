Kareena, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor Attend Randhir Kapoor’s Griha Pravesh Ceremony

Bollywood’s veteran actor Randhir Kapoor hosted a Griha Pravesh for his new house on Friday, July 2. A few days back, it was reported that the veteran actor was selling his ancestral home in the Chembur area of Mumbai as he wishes to move closer to his estranged wife Babita Kapoor and their daughters —Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The griha pravesh held today has confirmed the buzz.

The event was attended by his daughters Kareena and Karisma. The duo was clicked as they arrived at the new house. Randhir’s sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, nephew Aadar Jain, and niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also attended the griha pravesh puja. Some paparazzi accounts shared the video and images of the guests who arrived for the event.

A video of Kareena outside Randhir’s new house was also shared by one of the paparazzi. The actress nailed the ethnic attire for the puja. She wore a simple white Anarkali suit, her hair was tied up in a bun and a red bindi just completed her look.

On spotting cameras, the diva took off her mask and posed for pictures, before she headed inside. Images of Karisma dressed in white salwar kameez, and Neetu wearing a pink salwar kameez were also posted.

The Kapoor family has gone through a lot in a year and a half. Last year in April, star-actor Rishi Kapoor left forheavenly abode. The incident shook the entire Kapoor family. Earlier this year, Randhir was also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a Mumbai hospital. However, he did not need oxygen support and luckily, the veteran was discharged in a few days.

When Kareena welcomed her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khanthis year in February, it brought a wave of joy in the family. Saif and Kareena’s first child was named Taimur Ali Khan,but the name of their second child has not been revealed yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here