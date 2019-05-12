Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kareena Signed Angrezi Medium Because She Didn't Want to Miss the Chance to Work With Irrfan

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she needed to tick the box of having worked with Irrfan Khan and so she took up Angrezi Medium.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena Signed Angrezi Medium Because She Didn't Want to Miss the Chance to Work With Irrfan
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan for the first time in Angrezi Medium and she says she came on board the project to work with the critically-acclaimed actor.

It may be a small part, but Kareena believes it will be great a learning experience. "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film," the 38-year-old actor told PTI.

"I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi (Adajania, director) told me do it as it is a cool part even though it is small, as I will get to work with Irrfan," she added.

Irrfan, 52, is back to work after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. He had revealed his diagnosis last year in March and was away from films since then.

Kareena will be essaying the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. The makers have started shooting and she will join the cast soon. "It is a cop role and I am excited about it. I can't talk any further about the role," she added.

The film went on floors recently and also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 superhit comedy drama Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium is slated to be released on April 25 next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram