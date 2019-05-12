English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Signed Angrezi Medium Because She Didn't Want to Miss the Chance to Work With Irrfan
Kareena Kapoor Khan says she needed to tick the box of having worked with Irrfan Khan and so she took up Angrezi Medium.
Images: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan for the first time in Angrezi Medium and she says she came on board the project to work with the critically-acclaimed actor.
It may be a small part, but Kareena believes it will be great a learning experience. "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film," the 38-year-old actor told PTI.
"I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi (Adajania, director) told me do it as it is a cool part even though it is small, as I will get to work with Irrfan," she added.
Irrfan, 52, is back to work after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. He had revealed his diagnosis last year in March and was away from films since then.
Kareena will be essaying the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. The makers have started shooting and she will join the cast soon. "It is a cop role and I am excited about it. I can't talk any further about the role," she added.
The film went on floors recently and also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 superhit comedy drama Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium is slated to be released on April 25 next year.
