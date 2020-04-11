Kareena's Pic with Karisma Dressed as Bride Goes Viral, Disha Patani Shows Mosquito Bite Mark on Face

On the occasion of Siblings day, netizens flipped through old albums to celebrate their favourite sibling pair in B-Town. Their fans found a rather adorable image of the stunning sister duo Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. In the snapshot, we see young Karisma dressed as a bride holding little Kareena with utmost love.

Read: Pic of Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Dressed as Bride is a Sweet Sibling Memory, See Here

Disha Patani is currently self-isolating at her house with family. The actress has been sharing inside glimpses into how she's keeping herself occupied during the lockdown. On Friday, Disha shared a selfie and a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram story feature, showing her quarantine mood. In the video, Disha zoomed in on her face to show mosquito bite mark.

Read: Disha Patani Shares Quarantine Mood Pics, Zooms In On Her Face To Show Mosquito Bite Mark

Rupert Grint, the star of the "Harry Potter" franchise, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together. A representative of the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the hit films, shared the news on Friday, reported PageSix.

Read: 'Ron Weasley a Dad?': Harry Potter Fans Feel Aged as Rupert Grint Announces Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced. On Friday, he shared a video of himself enjoying horseback riding at his farmhouse. In the clip, Salman can also bee seen feeding green grass to his horse. "Being taken for a ride...," Salman captioned the video.

Read: Salman Khan's Epic Horseback Ride Sends Former Bigg Boss Contestants Into Meltdown

Sonam Kapoor baked a chocolate walnut cake for her husband and also shared a photo of herself doing the preparations. Sporting an all-black outfit, styled with gold statement pieces, the actress captioned the photo saying, "Made chocolate walnut cake today."

Read: Sonam Kapoor Bakes Walnut Cake For Husband Anand Ahuja, Gets Shout-out From Mother-in-law

Follow @News18Movies for more