Karen Gillan Confirms Her Character Nebula will Appear in Thor - Love and Thunder

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan has confirmed that her character Nebula will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. Rumors of her being cast in the Taika Waititi-directed movie began as soon as she reached Sydney, where the rest of the cast has been quarantining. Stars of the Marvel franchise, like Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, have been isolated for months.

After Gillan posted a picture on social media, fans quickly began speculating about her hair. Many believed it to be a wig since Nebula is bald. Gillan then posted an Instagram story to clear up the assumption, reported ScreenCrush.

"I'm not, this is the REAL DEAL. This is my hair. I cut it the other day in preparation for Nebula, so that we don't have to get so much hair into the bald cap because I have so much hair, it’s unbelievable. It’s just so thick," she shared.

Gillan is joined by Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer. It looks like we'll see all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, except for Gamora. The Guardians crew will be featured alongside Thor's main cast, which consists of Hemsworth, Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale.

Right now, it is not cleat whether the Guardians will have a leading role in the film or just a cameo appearance. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.