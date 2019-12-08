Karen Gillan Denies Rumours She is Starring The Mask Reboot

Actor Karen Gillan has denied that she has been approached to star in the gender-swapped reboot of "The Mask".

Gillan told Digital Spy that though she loved the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz-starrer 1994 original, she knows "nothing" about the reboot.

"I can definitely confirm that I haven't heard anything about 'The Mask'. I don't know anything about that."

"However, I love that movie. In fact, it's one of my favourite movies from my childhood," the 32-year-old actor said.

Earlier this year, Mike Richardson, creator of "The Mask" and Dark Horse Comics founder, had said that he has few ideas for a woman-fronted reboot.

He said he has an actor in mind for the role but believes they would have to push really hard to get her on board.

Since then, there have been rumours that Gillan has been in talks for the reboot.

