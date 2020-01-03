Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karen Gillan Initially Thought Jumanji Remake was Bad Idea

Karen Gillan who plays Martha/Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: The Next Level and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle said that she initially thought rebooting the franchise will ruin the original film.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karen Gillan Initially Thought Jumanji Remake was Bad Idea
Image: Karen Gillan/Instagram

Actor Karen Gillan says she initially thought remaking Jumanji, one of her childhood favourite films, would "ruin" the original film.

The actor plays Martha/Ruby Roundhouse in the reboot sequels of the 1995 film, starring Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt. She most recently features in Jumanji: The Next Level.

"My initial reaction when I heard they were remaking Jumanji (was), 'Why would you do that to Jumanji? What are you going to do with one of my favourite childhood movies? Don't ruin my childhood!'" Gillan told Entertainment Weekly.

But the actor had a change of heart when she read the script of the new films. "I kind of had the same reaction as everyone else. And then I read the script, and that changed everything because I knew they'd done something inventive and original while still honouring the original. It was kind of the perfect blend," she said.

The new Jumanji films are reboot sequels to the original, with the classic game board evolving into a computer game moving with the times.

Jumanji: The Next Level follows original teenagers Martha, Fridge, Bethany, and Spencer as they head back into the savage video game wilderness, once again stuck in the bodies of actors Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram