Karen Gillan Says Guardians of The Galaxy 3 Has a Wonderful Script

The one big question that Avengers: Endgame left in the minds of fans was what is next for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Since then the third installment of the series has become one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel superhero universe.

Avengers: Endgame ended in a way that has changed the Guardians of the galaxy for good. It saw the end of Gamora with her being replaced by a past version of herself who is currently missing. Not only that but it also saw Thor Odinson join the group for their next adventure whenever and wherever it will be.

Now it seems like the next adventure has been planned and written for these heroes. Karen Gillan better known as Nebula in the MCU revealed to Yahoo Movies that the script for the third film is ready and that she has read it too.

Gillan said, "I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing. We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script."

Gillan's stating that James Gunn being back is a reference to his brief firing from working with Disney and Marvel. Earlier in 2018, James Gunn was fired from working with the MCU due to some tweets made by him a decade ago that joked around rape and 9/11. Following his firing, Gunn made a public apology over his tweets expressing regret. This convinced Disney to reconsider their decision and rehire the director.

Unfortunate for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, during Gunn's firing he was signed on to direct the sequel of Suicide Squad. Therefore fans will have to wait for the director to finish the film before he can work on the next GOTG film.

The potential appearance and involvement of Chris Hemsworth as Thor with the film continues to be under wraps. This has become a more burning question as prior to GOTG 3, Hemsworth will be making his appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. For now, fans can only wait and speculate on Thor's adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy until any more details are revealed.

