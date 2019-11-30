Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karen Gillan Says Guardians of The Galaxy 3 Has a Wonderful Script

Karen Gillan will be reprising her role as Nebula in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' which has been written and will be directed by James Gunn.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karen Gillan Says Guardians of The Galaxy 3 Has a Wonderful Script
Karen Gillan will be reprising her role as Nebula in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' which has been written and will be directed by James Gunn.

The one big question that Avengers: Endgame left in the minds of fans was what is next for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Since then the third installment of the series has become one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel superhero universe.

Avengers: Endgame ended in a way that has changed the Guardians of the galaxy for good. It saw the end of Gamora with her being replaced by a past version of herself who is currently missing. Not only that but it also saw Thor Odinson join the group for their next adventure whenever and wherever it will be.

Now it seems like the next adventure has been planned and written for these heroes. Karen Gillan better known as Nebula in the MCU revealed to Yahoo Movies that the script for the third film is ready and that she has read it too.

Gillan said, "I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing. We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script."

Gillan's stating that James Gunn being back is a reference to his brief firing from working with Disney and Marvel. Earlier in 2018, James Gunn was fired from working with the MCU due to some tweets made by him a decade ago that joked around rape and 9/11. Following his firing, Gunn made a public apology over his tweets expressing regret. This convinced Disney to reconsider their decision and rehire the director.

Unfortunate for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, during Gunn's firing he was signed on to direct the sequel of Suicide Squad. Therefore fans will have to wait for the director to finish the film before he can work on the next GOTG film.

The potential appearance and involvement of Chris Hemsworth as Thor with the film continues to be under wraps. This has become a more burning question as prior to GOTG 3, Hemsworth will be making his appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. For now, fans can only wait and speculate on Thor's adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy until any more details are revealed.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram