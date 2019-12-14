Karen Gillan Wants to Redo Her Role in Doctor Who Series

Actor Karen Gillan of Jumanji: The Next Level fame has said that she would love to redo her role as Amy Pond in Doctor Who because she thinks that she was 'wee child' at that time.

Karen had appeared as the companion to Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor in the British science fiction series.

Speaking to Fandom.com, Karen said, “I’d go back to the first half of the first series that I did and just redo that acting. I know a lot more about acting now. I was a wee child.”

She also sounded certain that BBC will never let Doctor Who move to the big screen. “There’s always talk of that (moving to the big screen), and Johnny Depp was going to play the doctor. This was, like, a long time ago. But the BBC wouldn’t let that happen. No way. They’re like "This is our flagship show, no,” she added.

Karen, whose latest film Jumanji: The Next Level was released on Friday, made her directorial debut with The Party’s Just Beginning in 2018. In Jumanji, Karen is playing the role of Ruby Roundhouse.

In October, Karen, who painted herself blue for Guardians of the Galaxy, had expressed disappointment over filmmaker Martin Scorsese's comments about the Marvel movies.

Scorsese, in an interview with Empire Magazine, had said that he doesn’t consider superhero films as cinema.

