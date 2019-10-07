Karen 'Nebula' Gillan Responds to Martin Scorsese's 'Marvel Movies are Not Cinema' Remark

While Marvel fans and Disney have launched their campaigns and petitions to include Avengers: Endgame as one of the prime nominations in the upcoming Academy Awards, former Oscar recipient Martin Scorsese refuse to accept superhero films as cinema.

Scorsese's recent comment about Marvel films has upset the MCU fans and its actors alike. In a recent interview, the filmmaker had said that he doesn't consider Marvel films as cinema and likened them to "theme parks.

"I don’t see them (Marvel films). I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema," Scorsese told Empire, adding, "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

After being criticised by Guardians of the Galaxy maker James Gunn and actor Samuel L Jackson, Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in MCU films weighed in her opinion on the matter.

Disagreeing to Scorsese, she came out in support of Gunn and said they are very much cinema as the makers put their heart and soul into it.

"There's so much heart and soul, and it's James' soul in there," she told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday at an event at Pacific Palisades' Will Rogers State Park. "He injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humor ... that's a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it's very cinematic. He's an artist," she added.

James Gunn, who have been at the helm of various MCU projects, was deeply saddened by Scorsese's comment.

"I was outraged when people picketed 'The Last Temptation of Christ' without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way," Gunn posted on Twitter.

"That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contributions to cinema, and can't wait to see 'The Irishman'," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director added.

