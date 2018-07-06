Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone Trailer is Bold, Brave and Unabashed; Watch It Here

The makers of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone has unveiled the first trailer of the actress biopic and it has taken the internet by storm. The two minute 24-seconds-long trailer showcases Leone's journey from being a middle class girl to becoming an adult film star and her subsequent rise in Bollywood. The trailer perfectly captures Leone's struggles before making it big in the Indian film industry.The trailer also shows what compelled Leone, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada, to take up the profession of an adult star.Rysa Saujani plays the younger version of Leone on the show, which has been directed by Aditya Datt. Also starring Raj Arjun, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand and Marc Buckner, the show will be premiered on July 16 on ZEE5.