1-min read

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: 5 Bollywood War Movies You Must Watch

As the country celebrates 20 years of victory of Kargil war, here's a look at the best movies that showed soldiers and their winning spirit on the silver screen.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:24 AM IST
Ever since the Indian Army won the 1999 Kargil War, July 26 is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas. This year, it will mark two decades of the historic victory. Kargil Vijay Diwas was originally celebrated to remember the army men who gave their lives in the war against the enemy forces. Bollywood too has done its part with its war movies in remembrance of the glories of battle and the sacrifices the soldiers make for the nation.

As the country celebrates 20 years of victory of Kargil war, here's a look at the best movies that showed soldiers and their winning spirit on the silver screen:

LOC Kargil: Directed by JP Dutta, the film is based on the story of Indian soldiers during Operation Vijay. The movie which features actors Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Ayyub Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan happens to be one of the longest-running movies.

Lakshya: Starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the movie is set against a fictional backdrop of 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidwani, the movie is based on a lazy boy turning into a responsible army officer.

Mausam: Helmed by Pankaj Kapur, the movie is based on the life of Harry who is an Air Force officer. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in a lead role, the movie covers all the major events including the 1999 Kargil war.

Border: Based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, the movie has been helmed and produced by J.P Dutta. Released on June 13, 1997, the movie witness amazing actors Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Raakhee, Jackie Shroff, Tabu.

Tango Charlie: Featuring Bobby Doel, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunil Shetty in the lead, Tango Charlie is a 2005 movie based on the journey of Tarun Chauhan from a police recruit to a war-hardened fighter in the Indian border security force (BSF).

