1-MIN READ

Karim Morani Tests Positive for Coronavirus Despite Showing No Symptoms

Karim Morani

Producer Karim Morani, who was recently hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, has tested positive for Covid-19 despite showing no symptoms which has concerned her family.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Producer Karim Morani, who was recently hospitalised for Covid-19, has tested positive again despite showing no symptoms. His daughters, Zoa and Shaza, who had also contracted the coronavirus were released from the hospital on Monday after testing negative twice. Karim is still quarantined and receiving treatment at the Nanavati Hospital situated in Mumbai.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Karim's family is concerned about the Chennai Express producer health as he has had health complications and is over 60 years old. The producer had reportedly undergone a bypass surgery and survived two heart attacks.

Karim's daughter Shaza was the first one in the family to have contracted the Coronavirus. Her sister, actor Zoa Morani, in a recent live session with Varun Dhawan, she talked about her experience in the hospital.

“Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

“Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home,” she added.

Zoa had also said that even though she went through, fever and breathlessness, her symptoms were mild and manageable. Zoa's mother Zara has, however, tested negative for Covid-19.


